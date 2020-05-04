Look back: Problematic Red Creek board member reelected

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 4, 1995

RED CREEK — The school board member who offended parents and state officials with racial slurs a year ago won the highest number of votes in yesterday's school board election.

Board President Edgar Denton, whose offensive comments created months of controversy, will serve another three years on the board, as will member William Sliter.

The two incumbents took 323 and 281 votes, respectively.

Challenger Steven Musial lost his bid for a seat with 184 votes.

"We have a long history here in Red Creek of supporting education," Assistant Superintendent David Sholes said. "I think that's been proven again tonight."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

