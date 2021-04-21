Look back: Program pairs Genesee students, Boyle seniors

April 21, 1996

AUBURN — Laura Conley has always loved writing, whether she was creating her own or reading others'.

Now, through a program between Genesee Elementary School and Boyle Senior Center, Conley meets once a week with two fourth graders to talk about writing.

"I get their enthusiasm. It's infectious," Conley said. "I remember all the people, older people who encouraged me."

Conley meets with her students at a table off a main hallway, where the three take turns reading aloud, talk about favorite books or recent trips. The students are beginning a pen-pal correspondence with Conley's granddaughter in California and read from compositions assigned to them in class.

The volunteer program, begun in early March, teams up senior citizens who have interests or skills in subjects with elementary students who want to learn about those subjects.

About seven senior citizens are spending time at Genesee right now, but about 18 are interested.

"It's really a very personalized approach because some people are interested in writing, some people are interested in art, some people are interested in dance," said Diane Wolcott, Genesee's principal.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

