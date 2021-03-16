Look back: Promoting Auburn in New York City

March 16, 1916

OLD AUBURN BOYS

Will Aid in Advertising Work of This City in New York

Information has been received by Secretary Adams of the Chamber of Commerce from Thomas K. Smith of Gibel Bros., New York, representing the Auburn Society, which has been formed recently, and a list of about 160 members has been received from Mr. Smith. The secretary of the chamber of commerce is endeavoring to get the co-operation of the Auburn bunch in New York in advertising Auburn. These people will have special interest in Auburn because of their former residence here. Literature on Auburn will be sent them.

The Auburn Society will hold its first banquet on Thursday evening, April 6, at the Hotel Brevoort, New York. The evening's entertainment will be furnished by former Auburnians exclusively. If any Auburnians are to be in New York on that date and will advise Secretary Adams, he can secure an invitation for them for this banquet. The price is moderate for New York City, being $2.50, and no doubt many Auburnians would enjoy meeting these former residents of Auburn now located in New York.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0