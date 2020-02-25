Look back: Quill sworn in as Auburn fire chief

On this day in history: Feb. 27, 1995

(No paper Feb. 25, 1995)

AUBURN — Family members, city officials and co-workers crammed into a small reception room at Firehouse No. 1 yesterday to witness the swearing-in of Chief Michael Quill, the fire department's third chief in a year.

City Manager James Malone said he was delighted that so many people turned out for the ceremony. He said he had told former Chief R. Michael Harmon not to worry, because there are so many competent people to carry on where he left off.

Harmon resigned after less than a year as chief, citing personal reasons. He took the job after Frank "Chubby" Calarco stepped down last spring after 32 years with the department.

Malone said he's looking forward to working with the new team, which includes Lt. Edward Laraway, who moved into Quill's former slot as assistant chief. Laraway was also sworn in yesterday.

"I'm very excited about it; I'm proud of this department," Malone said.

The Auburn Fire Department is probably one of the leading departments in the United States, with its superb work in medical and public safety issues, Malone said. The reason is "good leadership," he said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

