Look back: Rabies on decline in Cayuga County

May 9, 2006

SCIPIO — A county health educator said the rabies wave is ebbing. Meanwhile, the health department is tracking a second, weaker wave now building in Pennsylvania.

At a Scipio town board meeting Wednesday night, John Rowe, Cayuga County health educator, said rabies has slowed down in the county, although northern Cayuga County is still finding rabid bats, skunks and raccoons.

Rowe noted that many of the rabid animals in the wild have died off.

"We are tracking rabies through the internet," Rowe said. "There are cases in northern Pennsylvania, and there will probably be a smaller wave here next year."

Since the first rabies outbreak in 1992, the law has required immunization of all cats and dogs.

Catching barn cats to comply with regulations has been a sticky issue. Rowe recalled someone shoving a hand into a cardboard box full of barn cats waiting for inoculations at the health department.

"He got bitten," Rowe said.

Rabies is no laughing matter. One Scipio resident remembered watching a prominent anesthesiologist die from rabies two years after a rabid research animal bit him.

"Once you have it, there's no cure," she said, thanking Rowe for the rabies clinics established for pets by the town and the health department.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

