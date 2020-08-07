Look back: Remembering the Hiroshima bombing in Auburn

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 7, 1995

AUBURN — The Finger Lakes Area Greens, a loose associate of the international Green Party, yesterday staged a brief commemoration in front of Memorial City Hall to mark the 50th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan.

Eight peaceful picketers, mostly members of the Greens, held homemade signs and stood in front of City Hall for several minutes. Group members spoke to each other, deploring the horrors of war in general and of nuclear weapons in particular.

"In my mind this is a commemoration of a horrible event that occurred in a horrible war," said Anthony Famiglietti.

By the time the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima — Famiglietti said, quoting a magazine article — conventional bombing had already reduced most of the larger Japanese cities to rubble and had destroyed 40% of urban housing in the country.

The war, he said, was waged in a cruel way against civilian populations.

"We shall commemorate that and hope we're in a position that we never have to wage such a war," he said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

