Look back: Remembering the Hiroshima bombing in Auburn

Kirtee Kendrick-Bowser, 7, investigates a book left on the steps of Memorial City Hall by one of a handful of demonstrators observing the 50th anniversary of the use of the atomic bomb over Hiroshima, Japan. One of the demonstrators was Kirtee's father, Lanny Kendrick-Bowser. 

Aug. 7, 1995

AUBURN — The Finger Lakes Area Greens, a loose associate of the international Green Party, yesterday staged a brief commemoration in front of Memorial City Hall to mark the 50th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan.

Eight peaceful picketers, mostly members of the Greens, held homemade signs and stood in front of City Hall for several minutes. Group members spoke to each other, deploring the horrors of war in general and of nuclear weapons in particular.

"In my mind this is a commemoration of a horrible event that occurred in a horrible war," said Anthony Famiglietti.

By the time the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima — Famiglietti said, quoting a magazine article — conventional bombing had already reduced most of the larger Japanese cities to rubble and had destroyed 40% of urban housing in the country.

The war, he said, was waged in a cruel way against civilian populations.

"We shall commemorate that and hope we're in a position that we never have to wage such a war," he said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

