Look back: Residents plan to fight Sennett BJ's developer

May 24, 1995

SENNETT — The Town of Sennett Planning Board Tuesday decided the proposed BJ's on Grant Avenue will not affect the surrounding environment enough to mandate a full-scale draft Environmental Impact Statement.

The developer said he planned on starting work right away.

The opponents said they plan to take the whole thing to court to stop work from progressing until their environmental concerns are adequately addressed.

By a 6-0-1 vote, with Chris Lego abstaining, the board's negative declaration eased environmental study requirements for the developer, VOCO, owned by the Vitale family. A positive declaration would have mandated a costly and time-consuming full draft EIS. However, neighboring residents pledge they'll file an appeal to the decision; they will also file a temporary restraining order to keep the 68,000-square-foot project, which will occupy about 12 acres of commercially zoned land in a 27-acre parcel, from proceeding.

"You think this is all cut and dried," said an angry Joseph Chayka, pointing a finger at Paul Vitale. "Well, you got a fight on your hands. I can tell you that."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

