Look back: Retreat at Tubman home focuses on 'our history'

July 23, 1995

(No paper July 22, 1995)

AUBURN — When Joyce Hill's great-grandmother, a slave in Alabama, had 10 children, she was sold away from her children, to Georgia. There she eventually bore 10 more children, perhaps a heavenly consolation for missing her children in Alabama, Hill said.

But her great-grandmother always longed for her missing children, always told their story with tears streaming down her face and, after the Emancipation Proclamation, she searched her vanished offspring, but could never find them.

That true story, Hill said, is why African-Americans must not turn away from each other.

"We as a people cannot turn away from any of us, because we don't know we're not related," she said. "As African-Americans when we say 'sister' and we say 'brother,' we really mean it."

Hill, a member of the Storytellers of Western New York, told her family tale during Saturday's day-long retreat at the Harriet Tubman Home on South Street.