Look back: Rural Montezuma church coming back to life

May 5, 2005

MONTEZUMA - It's amazing what a little TLC can do for a historic building, especially one that has been sitting unused for 51 years.

Over the course of just a few short weeks, the Historic Mentz Church in Montezuma has been brought back to its former glory with the help of some dedicated volunteers, including the husband-and-wife teams of Stan and Cheryl Longyear and Bob and Helen Melvin.

"It's come a long way in the last two weeks," Stan said as he and Bob returned the original church doors to its hinges.

"It's come more than a long way," Helen added.

On Sunday, May 15, the community, many of whom attended the church in their youth, will help rededicate the former Methodist Episcopal church at the corner of Mentz Church Road and McDonald Road. Clare Fox, a blind multi-instrumentalist from New Jersey and Chris Baker, an artist from Weedsport, will be participating in the dedication, which will begin at 2 p.m. After that, the church will serve as a community center and provide a venue for various programs throughout the summer.

When the church, which can accommodate about 100 people, was built sometime between 1820 and 1825, it served as the primary house of Christian worship in the area. People would travel substantial distances to attend Sunday services and it became the seat of activity for that part of the county.

— Compiled by Jeremy Boyer

