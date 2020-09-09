Look back: Ryerson inaugurated as Wells College president

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 10, 1995

(No paper Sept. 9, 1995)

AURORA — Vowing to keep Wells College for women only, Lisa Marsh Ryerson yesterday was inaugurated as the 128-year-old institution's 17th president.

"Wells will remain a liberal arts college dedicated to the highest academic standards," Ryerson said before a crowd of students, faculty, the board of trustees and representatives from colleges and universities throughout the state.

In her remarks, Ryerson said Wells' small size is what distinguishes it as a superior site of higher learning. Quoting a former president who said that "Wells dares to be small," Ryerson said, "We must realize that our size is an asset in an age when the educational experience grows increasingly depersonalized."

Ryerson praised Wells for being a "world apart with its own government and culture." At the same time, she said, the college must, in order to make the liberal arts experience relevant, "help our students connect knowledge learned on campus to the world. We must be sure our graduates go forth with a sense of social responsibility ... to become the leaders of the 21st century."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0