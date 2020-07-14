Look back: Scarecrow scene in Brutus
Look back: Scarecrow scene in Brutus

The Citizen file

July 14, 1995

A scarecrow waves to motorists while standing guard over a field of green along Route 34 in the town of Brutus.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

