Look back: Settlement offered to Cayugas over land claim

May 30, 1996

WASHINGTON — Last week the state of New York took a tentative step toward settling a 16-year-old legal squabble over 68,000 acres at the north end of Cayuga Lake.

The state offered a monetary settlement to the Cayuga Nation of New York and the Seneca Cayuga Tribe of Oklahoma. The offer was made at a meeting of representatives of the tribes, the federal government and Cayuga and Seneca counties.

Attorney Allen Van Gestel said attorneys have taken the offer back to their clients for consideration. He doesn't expect the tribes to accept the first offer, he said — no one ever does.

"It's never enough," he said.

Van Gestel represents Cayuga and Seneca counties and the residents who now own the contested land.

The courts have upheld a claim by the tribes that their ancestral homeland was illegally sold to the state of New York more than 200 years ago. The federal government has entered the fray on the side of the tribes.

The land was made a reservation in 1789 for Cayuga and Seneca people who had been burned out of their homes after fighting with the British in the Revolutionary War. The federal government had passed a law barring the states or individuals from purchasing the land from Native American tribes but in 1795 New York purchased the land for 50 cents an acre and resold it to pioneers.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

