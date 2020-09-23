 Skip to main content
Look back: Skaneateles father, son parachute safely from disabled plane
LOOK BACK

Look back: Skaneateles father, son parachute safely from disabled plane

Look back

Pilot Dominick Trivisonno, of Skaneateles, left, inspects the wreckage on Skillet Road in Fleming with police officials after he and his son parachuted from the plane.

 The Citizen file

Sept. 24, 1995

(No paper Sept. 23, 1995)

FLEMING — "I love you Dad. I'll see you on the ground."

Those were the words of 15-year-old Justin Trivisonno as he kissed his father on the cheek and then jumped head-first from a disabled airplane 3,500 feet above Fleming last night.

Moments later, his father, 40-year-old pilot Dominick Trivisonno, joined him. Both parachuted to safety.

While there is almost nothing left of the plane, the Skaneateles father and son — both of 2793 Rickard Road — were unharmed. 

The 1,500-pound craft crashed on the south side of Skillet Road about 200 yards west of the intersection of Skillet and Bluefield roads. The FAA is expected today to begin an investigation.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

