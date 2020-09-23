Look back: Skaneateles father, son parachute safely from disabled plane

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 24, 1995

(No paper Sept. 23, 1995)

FLEMING — "I love you Dad. I'll see you on the ground."

Those were the words of 15-year-old Justin Trivisonno as he kissed his father on the cheek and then jumped head-first from a disabled airplane 3,500 feet above Fleming last night.

Moments later, his father, 40-year-old pilot Dominick Trivisonno, joined him. Both parachuted to safety.

While there is almost nothing left of the plane, the Skaneateles father and son — both of 2793 Rickard Road — were unharmed.

The 1,500-pound craft crashed on the south side of Skillet Road about 200 yards west of the intersection of Skillet and Bluefield roads. The FAA is expected today to begin an investigation.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0