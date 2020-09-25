Look back: Skaneateles father, son speak after plane escape

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 25, 1995

SKANEATELES — When Dominick Trivisonno and his 15-year-old son Dustin decided to go for a plane ride Saturday afternoon, they had no idea they were about to become members of an elite flying group.

The group is called the Caterpillar Club, and it's for individuals who have parachuted from disabled aircraft and lived.

Both father and son had to bail out of their disabled plane late Saturday afternoon when a stuck rudder left the craft barely controllable, spinning and looping about 5,000 feet above Fleming.

While Dominick had parachuted only once before — 22 years ago — this was Dustin's first jump.

Both parachuted head-first to safety and the plane was destroyed on impact, the wreckage strewn for 40 feet.

"I knew I had to get out because the plane wasn't landable," Dustin, a 15-year-old Skaneateles High School freshman, said yesterday. "It was what I had to do and I did it. It didn't seem like any big deal at the time."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

