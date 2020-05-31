Look back: Skaneateles lacrosse tops J-E for section title
Look back: Skaneateles lacrosse tops J-E for section title

The Skaneateles Lakers proved to be too much for goalie Alex Yonchuck and the Jordan-Elbridge Eagles during the Section III Class C Championship at Coyne Field.

 The Citizen file

May 31, 1995

SYRACUSE — It started out with an offensive explosion but soon settled down into a defensive battle. In the end, the Skaneateles Central boys lacrosse team walked off Coyne Field for the second straight year as sectional champions.

Sophomore Seth Benjamin scored six goals as Skaneateles beat rival Jordan-Elbridge 9-4 Tuesday for the Section III, Class C title.

"It's great, anytime you go two in a row," Skaneateles coach Ron Doctor said.

The Lakers will now play Class B champion Homer on Thursday at Coyne Field for the right to represent Section III in the state playoffs. Skaneateles (15-4) split the season series with Homer.

"We're a young team and I feel bad for the seniors," J-E coach Steve Rice said. "They worked hard and you hate to see it end but you're doing to lose sometime."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

