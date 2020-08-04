Look back: Skaneateles outlaws stress

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 4, 1995

SKANEATELES — A quirky public relations campaign designed to bring tourist dollars to a modest Finger Lakes village has caught on across the world, much to the surprise of the village.

The idea? Stress is against the law in the village of Skaneateles.

When Cowley Associates took on a public relations project for the village, about 16 miles southwest of Syracuse, the advertising agency "had no idea" it would create such a sensation, said account executive Carla Zimmerman.

Village Mayor Donald Price implemented the official ordinance in Skaneateles that declared Skaneateles stress-free.

To round out the effort, the Chamber of Commerce put up "Stress-Free Zone" signs along main roads into the lakeside village, population 2,724, and adopted the slogan "Relax — You're in the Village!"

The ad campaign was originally targeted for the Northeast, but news reports about the stress-free village of Skaneateles on the BBC World Service radio network, USA Today and NBC Nightly News captured the attention of a stress-filled world.