Look back: Skaneateles outlaws stress

Aug. 4, 1995
SKANEATELES — A quirky public relations campaign designed to bring tourist dollars to a modest Finger Lakes village has caught on across the world, much to the surprise of the village.
The idea? Stress is against the law in the village of Skaneateles.
When Cowley Associates took on a public relations project for the village, about 16 miles southwest of Syracuse, the advertising agency "had no idea" it would create such a sensation, said account executive Carla Zimmerman.
Village Mayor Donald Price implemented the official ordinance in Skaneateles that declared Skaneateles stress-free.
To round out the effort, the Chamber of Commerce put up "Stress-Free Zone" signs along main roads into the lakeside village, population 2,724, and adopted the slogan "Relax — You're in the Village!"
The ad campaign was originally targeted for the Northeast, but news reports about the stress-free village of Skaneateles on the BBC World Service radio network, USA Today and NBC Nightly News captured the attention of a stress-filled world.
According to Price, the gimmick, coupled with the Antique and Classic Boat Show last weekend, drew enough people with cars to the village to create a potentially stressful parking problem.
But the village, which has a longtime tradition of dropping nickels into expired parking meters for visitors, was prepared, Price said. A local fish fry merchant even created a shuttle bus to accommodate the visitors.
— Compiled by David Wilcox
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!