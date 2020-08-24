Look back: Skaneateles tires of tractor-trailer traffic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 24, 1995

SKANEATELES — Downtown Skaneateles feels as though it's been hit by a truck. Residents watching the number of tractor-trailers on Route 20 with increasing dismay are now taking their concerns directly to local, county and state politicians for action.

At a hastily called news conference last week, the Interstate Truck Action Committee urged that Route 20 be exempted from the national highway system. Committee members are dedicated to stopping a change in the road designation, but they are running out of time.

On an average day, about 400 tractor-trailers roll through the heart of the village. Truckers shave off about 15 minutes and save close to $5 in tolls by using the Skaneateles route as a shortcut to Route 81 instead of staying on the Thruway.

But the change in routes come at a price to the community. The screech of air brakes drowns out conversation on the streets. Motorist gridlock behind the large carriers with limited sight of stoplights ahead, and finding parking can be a tricky maneuver with 18-wheelers in a rear-view mirror.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

