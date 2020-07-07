Look back: Slipping and sliding at Falcon Park
Look back: Slipping and sliding at Falcon Park

July 7, 1995

Members of the Falcon Park staff — Matt Bowman, 17, Tim Sliwka, 14, Judd Van Ben Schoten, 14, Jeremy White, 16, and Jason Kudli, 16 — make sport of a recent rain-out at the park.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

