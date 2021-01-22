Look back: Snow almost ruins trip from Auburn to Poplar Ridge

Jan. 22, 1916

THERE'S SNOW LEFT

The Central Church Quartette with Joseph Tallmadge and Wilkins H. Murphy, who filled an engagement at Poplar Ridge last night in a course of concerts and lectures, gave an excellent concert to a full house. The Auburn party had difficulty, however, in reaching their destination. They had been informed that while there were some drifts, there would be no difficulty in getting through with a car, at least as far as Scipioville, and if the town road commissioners would do their duty there would be no difficulty.

The road the most of the way is bare and as good as it is in the Summer time, but in three or four places between here and Scipioville, the drifts have made it impassable, and the party were forced to get out and walk through snow and slush and the men had to push the car. The Hoxie truck, loaded, was just ahead of them, and had to be dug out with a shovel before they could get by. When they reached Scipioville, they abandoned their car, took to carriages and wallowed through snow drifts to Poplar Ridge, as the horses could get through better than autos. Several cars were stuck but managed to get on after a while. It was reported that one wagon was smashed trying to get through.