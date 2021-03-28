Look back: Snow removal to challenge Cayuga County budgets

March 28, 1916

Unless weather conditions are exceptionally favorable, it is believed that many of the Town Boards of the county will have to make special appropriations of funds to carry out the work of clearing the roads of the vast amount of snow that fills them in almost every section. It is generally conceded that there will have to be a large amount of work done in most every town in the county in getting rid of the snow and making the roads passable and safe.

Miscellaneous funds have been set aside by all of the Town Boards in making up their budgets for road work and this can be used for snow clearing if necessary, but when this fund is exhausted more money will have to be appropriated, because the town superintendents are not allowed to use money specifically set aside for other work in clearing the roads of snow. Just how much it will cost to put the roads in a passable condition is not known now, of course, but the expense will reach several thousand dollars in the county and by the 1st of May there will not be a single thing left to show where the money has been spent.