Look back: Speakers plead for bigger Auburn YMCA
LOOK BACK

Look back: Speakers plead for bigger Auburn YMCA

Feb. 14, 1916

FOR BIGGER Y.M.C.A.

Local and Out of Town Speakers Plead in City Pulpits.

CORTLAND SETS AN EXAMPLE

By Erecting a New Building — Will Auburn Be Behind Smaller Neighboring City?

Y.M.C.A. Sunday was celebrated in about all of the churches of the city yesterday. Men prominent in the work of the association in this city were assisted by officers from out of town in addressing the different congregations. Addresses telling of the work which the Y.M.C.A. is doing and what benefits one can gain from a membership in the association were made in all of the pulpits at either the morning or evening service.

In every one of the churches mention was made of the membership campaign which the local association is waging and of which yesterday's services were an important part. All of the speakers pleaded for a membership in the local association which would so crowd the present structure that a new one would be necessary.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

