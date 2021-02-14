Look back: Speakers plead for bigger Auburn YMCA

Feb. 14, 1916

FOR BIGGER Y.M.C.A.

Y.M.C.A. Sunday was celebrated in about all of the churches of the city yesterday. Men prominent in the work of the association in this city were assisted by officers from out of town in addressing the different congregations. Addresses telling of the work which the Y.M.C.A. is doing and what benefits one can gain from a membership in the association were made in all of the pulpits at either the morning or evening service.