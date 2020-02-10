Look back: Spill at Cayuga County garage reveals more contamination

On this day in history: Feb. 10, 1995

CAYUGA COUNTY — In the wake of the discovery of a long history of spills at the county garage, county officials are hoping taxpayers won't get stuck with the pricey cleanup tab.

On Aug. 3, a gasoline hauler allowed a holding tank at the county garage to overflow, spilling an estimated 120 gallons and setting off a chain reaction that could cost taxpayers a bundle.

Cleanup of that recent spill means disposing of a bout 200 tons of contaminated soil at a cost of $10,000 to $12,000. And the state Department of Environmental Conservation has tacked a $2,500 fine onto the total bill as well. The county hopes to recoup those expenses from the hauler.

But the real blow came during the excavation of the contaminated soil, when the state discovered another layer of contamination that may have been there for decades.

The DEC originally wanted the county to clean up the entire contaminated area, but local officials hope to convince the state that because of the area's' history, taxpayers should not be responsible for the cleanup's cost, which hasn't been estimated yet.

The county has sent a cleanup proposal to the DEC that includes a report on spills in the area compiled by the county environmental engineer, Bruce Natale.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

