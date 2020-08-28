Look back: Sports return at Cato-Meridian schools

Aug. 28, 2005
The Cato-Meridian athletic fields are barren no more. Monday, Aug. 15 not only marked the start of the fall practice season, it signified the end of a tumultuous era for the school's sports program.
After a six-month lay-off, Cato-Meridian athletics are back, and everybody in the district, as well as the community, is thrilled to see their Blue Devils back in uniform.
"I think it's big," said Betsy Hayden, Cato-Meridian's athletic director. "We're a small community and sports are huge here. Just look at the Friday night football. If you've ever been to Cato on a Friday night you know the town shuts down. Everybody's at the field supporting the team."
In June 2004, sports were cut in the district as a budget proposal was rejected for the second time. Much to the students' delight, varsity sports in the fall and winter were salvaged due to fundraising attempts by the Cato-Meridian Sports Booster Club. Unfortunately, not enough money could be raised for the spring season, or to support all the junior varsity and modified programs.
The loss was not accepted well by a majority of students.
"We had groups of seniors mad because their opportunities were taken away," said Donna Cappellano, the girls' cross country coach. "It affected the entire atmosphere at school."
Cappellano, who is also a health teacher, said she noticed that the loss of sports had an adverse effect on classroom behavior as well. The lack of extra-curricular activities caused many of the students to lack motivation in school.
"It affected the academic atmosphere," she said. "Sports gave kids incentive to excel in the classroom. Sports made them want to do well and there's a large percentage of the (school) population that plays."
Due to the school's code of conduct, athletes must maintain certain grades in the classroom to be able to participate in athletics. With the loss of sports last year, some of the students no longer viewed academic success as a necessity.
"In some cases, kids are going to excel in school regardless of their sport participation," Cappellano said. "For others, they could fail in the classroom and go unpunished. The kids that didn't do well, there wasn't too much to take away from them because we didn't have any dances or extra-curricular activities."
In June, Hayden reinstated the sports programs to full capacity. Since sign-ups began at the end of the last school year, the outpouring of support for the teams has been overwhelming.
"The football numbers are huge, especially for modified," Hayden said. "We weren't sure what to expect. There was a bit of tentativeness at first. But now, there's so many options, we're exploding off the charts."
— Compiled by David Wilcox
