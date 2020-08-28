Look back: Sports return at Cato-Meridian schools

Cappellano, who is also a health teacher, said she noticed that the loss of sports had an adverse effect on classroom behavior as well. The lack of extra-curricular activities caused many of the students to lack motivation in school.

"It affected the academic atmosphere," she said. "Sports gave kids incentive to excel in the classroom. Sports made them want to do well and there's a large percentage of the (school) population that plays."

Due to the school's code of conduct, athletes must maintain certain grades in the classroom to be able to participate in athletics. With the loss of sports last year, some of the students no longer viewed academic success as a necessity.

"In some cases, kids are going to excel in school regardless of their sport participation," Cappellano said. "For others, they could fail in the classroom and go unpunished. The kids that didn't do well, there wasn't too much to take away from them because we didn't have any dances or extra-curricular activities."

In June, Hayden reinstated the sports programs to full capacity. Since sign-ups began at the end of the last school year, the outpouring of support for the teams has been overwhelming.

"The football numbers are huge, especially for modified," Hayden said. "We weren't sure what to expect. There was a bit of tentativeness at first. But now, there's so many options, we're exploding off the charts."

