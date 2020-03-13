Look back: St. Patrick's Day at Curley's
Look back: St. Patrick's Day at Curley's

Look back

Anne Perry, Becky Dec and Scott Clark whoop it up during the annual St. Patrick's Day celebration at Curley's.

 The Citizen file

On this day in history: March 13, 1995

AUBURN — While the holiday of shamrocks, green and being Irish isn't until the end of this week, hundreds took part in an Auburn tradition yesterday — Curley's St. Patrick's Day Party.

And spirits were high and the green beer was flowing.

The party traditionally falls on the Sunday before the actual holiday, Curley's co-owner David DelloStritto said, unless St. Patrick's Day falls on a Sunday. 

He said the annual six-hour bash has been a tradition since the late 1960s.

Doors opened at noon yesterday but a line at the front door began forming shortly after 11 a.m.

And while cars lined State Street, patrons stood inside the bar shoulder to shoulder, donning green hats and shirts. Many wore the flag of Ireland and had shamrocks painted on their faces.

The mild temperature readings in the 60s enabled patrons to stand in the sunshine in an enclosed area outside a side door.

"Sometimes we don't have weather this nice for the Great Race," smiled 24-year-old Michael Stapleton, of Auburn.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

