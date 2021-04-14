Look back: Stalking causes stir in Sterling

April 14, 1916

HE SHOT AT WOMAN

Is Charge Against an R., W. & O. Section Hand.

HAD ANNOYED MRS. MERRELL

And After Being Ordered to Keep Away from the Premises Pulled a Gun on Her.

Infatuated, it is alleged, with Mrs. Alva Merrell, wife of a well-known farmer who resides a short distance west of Sterling Station, Angelo Carnello, a section hand employed on the R., W. & O. Division of the New York Central Railroad, became angry when he was ordered to keep away from the farm a few days ago, and Wednesday, while passing the house, is alleged to have shot at her with a revolver. He is also alleged to have threatened the husband and ordered him, at the point of a gun, to get back into the house.

Carnello was arrested yesterday morning and taken before Justice of the Peace Henry F. Millard of Fair Haven, charged with assault, second degree, and waived examination. He was held for the action of the Grand Jury and yesterday afternoon was brought to the Cayuga County Jail by Constable Charles Bailey of Fair Haven, who made the arrest.

The story of the attempt to shoot Mrs. Merrell and the arrest of the Italian caused a sensation in Sterling Station and Fair Haven.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

