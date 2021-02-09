Look back: State Armory in Auburn has new leader

Feb. 9, 1916

MEAD NOW CUSTODIAN OF THE STATE ARMORY

Col. E.S. Jennings has received an order from the adjutant general's office in Albany transferring the command of the Third Regiment Armory in Rochester to him. He has appointed Capt. B.C. Mead of Company M as the custodian of the local armory, a position which Col. Jennings held as major.

Capt. F.S. Johnston, who has been nominated as quartermaster commissary of the Third Regiment, has been removed from the reserve list to the active list by Adjutant General Statesbury. He will be the active quartermaster commissary of the regiment until he passes the examination which he will have to undergo in three months. The Quartermasters Board in New York City will conduct this examination in that city.