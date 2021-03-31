Look back: State calls for new cell blocks at Auburn, Clinton prisons

March 31, 1916
NEED FOR A NEW PRISON IS GREATER THAN EVER
State Commission of Prisons Also Urges the Necessity of New Cell Blocks Here and at Clinton.
The State Commission of Prisons in its annual report to the Legislature today points to the increasing population of the already overcrowded state prisons as showing more than ever the need for a new prison. It declares that "the cell block at Sing Sing continues to be a disgrace to the state which maintains it" and recommends that the work of relieving the present insanitary and congested conditions be expedited "by building a new prison on a farm site and by constructing new cell buildings on the present site of Sing Sing Prison so it may be used as a receiving and industrial institution." The commission also points out the need for new cell blocks at Auburn and Clinton Prisons.
The number in custody in the four state prisons at the close of the past fiscal year was 5,401, an increase of 447 as compared with the number in custody at the close of the preceding year. The number in custody in all of the penal institutions reporting to the commission was 17,171 as compared with 16,678 the preceding year, an increase of 493.
— Compiled by David Wilcox