Look back: State calls for new cell blocks at Auburn, Clinton prisons

March 31, 1916

NEED FOR A NEW PRISON IS GREATER THAN EVER

The State Commission of Prisons in its annual report to the Legislature today points to the increasing population of the already overcrowded state prisons as showing more than ever the need for a new prison. It declares that "the cell block at Sing Sing continues to be a disgrace to the state which maintains it" and recommends that the work of relieving the present insanitary and congested conditions be expedited "by building a new prison on a farm site and by constructing new cell buildings on the present site of Sing Sing Prison so it may be used as a receiving and industrial institution." The commission also points out the need for new cell blocks at Auburn and Clinton Prisons.