Look back: State inspector praises Auburn traffic officers

Oct. 6, 1915

PRAISE FOR AUBURN

And Her Traffic Officers from State Inspector

AUTOS PARKED AT THE CURB

Must Have Lamps Lighted Just the Same as if They Were in Motion.

"Auburn has a fine police force and her traffic officers are splendid for a city of her size," was the statement made by Ansel W. Brown of Pulaski, N.Y., State Auto Inspector, who arrived in this city last evening from Syracuse where he has been investigating the conditions among the garages, to take up the same work here. Mr. Brown this afternoon was uncertain just how long it would take him in Auburn but estimated that a day or two more would see his work cleaned up. This is not his first visit to this city in his official capacity and as a result his labors will be lightened considerably by the fact that he knows the town.

Must Keep Lights Burning.

"Your conditions here are very good," he said in speaking to a Citizen representative this afternoon. "Your police force is a fine one and the traffic officers are splendid, especially for a city of this size. The main trouble I have heard of since my arrival here is the fact that automobiles are left standing at the curbs with the lights turned out. In a letter from Secretary of State Francis M. Hugo he points out specifically that the State Law provides that all vehicles whether stationary or in motion must be provided with lights, and so cars parked at the curbs must have the lamps lighted. I think that when the owners understand this that there will be but little trouble."

