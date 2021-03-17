Look back: State sends money for Cayuga County teacher pay

March 17, 1916

THEIR SPRING TOGS

Rural School Teachers May Figure on Getting Them.

STATE SENDS PART OF MONEY

Due the County of Cayuga and Treasurer Eldredge Will Deal out $22,251.48.

School teachers about the County may now cease worrying about their spring toggery. They are going to get their pay within a short time, or at least part of it, and the delay which they experienced last year and which was thought might be repeated by the state, will not occur.

Today County Treasurer Frank A. Eldredge received $22,51.48 from the state, the sum representing one half of the state's share of the school money due Cayuga County, minus $4,856.47 deducted for the teachers' pension fund. The whole amount due Cayuga County minus the teachers' fund is $54,215.89, and it is expected that the balance will be forthcoming before the schools close in June.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

