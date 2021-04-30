Look back: Sterling land could go on market

April 30, 1996

STERLING — The Sterling Commission has approved a local law which will allow the county to sell portions of its 2,800-acre Sterling Project Area on the open market.

Last night's action came after a month of contention that saw at least one commission member question the direction the land sales were taking.

"I feel that we are finally getting somewhere. Most of our concerns were addressed," said Richard Oot. "We all have a lot of work to do."

It was Oot who had raised concerns about an earlier draft of the law, saying it gave the county too much control over negotiating the sales of the 1,400 acres designated for commercial and residential development.

"I feel the issues we boiled up are crucial," he said. "We need to have the trust of the people of Sterling and the county. They are the ones who are bankrolling this."

In the end, however, Oot was satisfied, and joined the other six commission members in unanimously approving the measure.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

