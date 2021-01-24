Look back: Storm causes heavy damage in Auburn

Jan. 24, 1916

WIND REACHED VELOCITY OF A HURRICANE

Blew Over Smoke Stack of Old Wegman Plant in Logan Street and Did $1,000 Damage to Shop of John L. Alnutt.

Damage to the extent of $1,000 was caused to the planing mill of John L. Alnutt when the 90-foot smokestack of the old Wegman Piano factory, in Logan Street, now owned and operated by the Bowen Manufacturing Company, was knocked from its base Saturday evening and sent crashing over the roof of the Alnutt shop, next door, by the most ferocious wind that has come this way this season.

The velocity of the wind at times is estimated at 60 miles an hour and it swept across the city and surrounding country in hurricane gusts, assuming cyclonic proportions at times. Swirling and sucking around the corner at Green and Genesee Streets the heavy wind smashed in a big transom window over the main entrance of the Big Store, blowing it from its fastenings and sending it flying over the inside of the store.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0