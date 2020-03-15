Look back: Students protest renaming Auburn High after Tubman

On this day in history: March 15, 1995

AUBURN — Approximately 225 Auburn High School students opposed to renaming the school in honor of Harriet Tubman staged a spontaneous protest that lasted most of Tuesday morning.

The unorganized demonstration began at 8 a.m., as the students were moving from homeroom to their first class period. The students left the school and milled about outside the main lobby. Principal Olivia Borncamp ordered the doors locked minutes after the protest began. Three Auburn police officers were present through most of the demonstration; no arrests were made.

Some of the students involved said they had talked about staging a protest since a proposal to change the school's name was introduced Friday, but didn't expect the number of students involved would be as large as it turned out to be. Some of the students said they staged the protest because proponents of the idea weren't listening seriously to objections.

"We started talking about it Friday night," said senior Dan Buttarazzi, 18. "We weren't the only ones who came up with the idea. There were petitions going around.

"Auburn High School represents the whole community," he said. "Harriet Tubman, not to take anything away from her, nobody really understands where you're from."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

