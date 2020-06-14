Look back: Suspect identified in Adam Walsh slaying
LOOK BACK

Look back: Suspect identified in Adam Walsh slaying

{{featured_button_text}}
Look back

Host of "America's Most Wanted" John Walsh, of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, holds up a poster of a recovered child during a news conference in Washington, D.C., in 1992.

 The Citizen file

June 14, 1995

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA — Police have identified a suspect in the 1981 kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Adam Walsh, whose father is host of the television show "America's Most Wanted."

"There is new information and there is a suspect. The suspect is a stranger," John Walsh said Tuesday in a videotaped statement. "That's about all they've told us."

Walsh, an Auburn native, has returned to the area several times to speak about the importance of stricter laws against child abduction and molestation.

A lawyer for the Hollywood Police Department confirmed that investigators plan to interview a suspect they had not talked to before.

Adam Walsh was abducted from a suburban shopping mall in Hollywood in July 1981. His severed head was found two weeks later in Vero Beach, 120 miles north of the mall where he was last seen. The boy's body was never found.

Joel Cantor, the police attorney, suggested an arrest could be imminent.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

He quit Facebook over Zuckerberg's handling of Trump posts. Hear why

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News