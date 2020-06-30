Look back: Swim lessons in Frontenac Park
Look back: Swim lessons in Frontenac Park

June 30, 1995

Kelly Smith gives her 15-month-old daughter, Mary, a hand with those first few strokes while cooling off at Frontenac Park in Union Springs.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

