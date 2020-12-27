Look back: Teams ready for Cayuga County hoops tourney

Dec. 27, 2005

All winning streaks eventually come to an end.

As the 33rd annual Cayuga County Holiday Basketball Tournament tips off this week, four local schools will compete and two impressive streaks are on the line.

The Union Springs boys basketball team has won three consecutive titles, a feat that had never been accomplished before last year.

On the girls side, only Section IV teams - Union Springs and Southern Cayuga - have ever won the tournament in its six years of existence.

The Union Springs boys defeated Weedsport in the 2004 championship and shows no signs of a downturn this season. The Wolves return 2004 tournament MVP Pat Crowley and are off to a 5-1 start.

While extending a title streak to four years is always a goal, Union Springs' coach Tim Darnell said the tournament's main function is to get better exposure for the athletes and to evaluate each team's progress thus far.

“It's good for the kids. You've got four towns watching,” Darnell said. “It's good for them to play in front of a large crowd.

It's also a good gauge to see where your team's at during the middle part of the year.”

— Compiled by David Wilcox

