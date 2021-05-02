Look back: The Citizen publisher to take new position

May 2, 1996

AUBURN — Jack A. Palmer Jr. has announced his resignation as publisher of The Citizen.

Palmer, 47, will take another assignment within Howard Publications, which owns the paper. A formal announcement will be made June 1. His resignation will be effective as soon as a successor is found at The Citizen.

Palmer said he and his wife, Andrea, were at a juncture in their lives where such a move was possible.

"Since the fall of last year, my wife and I have been empty-nesters," he said. "It's a good time for us to do this."

Palmer, who has been publisher of The Citizen since 1985, said he would miss the people and lifestyle of Cayuga County.

"I hate leaving this area," he said. "It's so beautiful. It has so much potential."

Palmer has been very active in community activities, in addition to his professional duties.

He has served as a member of the board of directors of the United Way, the Chamber of Commerce of Auburn and Cayuga County, the Auburn Downtown Partnership, Leadership Cayuga, Working Together 2000 and the Cayuga County Telecommunications Consortium. He has also served as a Rotarian and on the New York State Family Community Leadership Council.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

