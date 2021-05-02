 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Look back: The Citizen publisher to take new position
LOOK BACK

Look back: The Citizen publisher to take new position

{{featured_button_text}}

May 2, 1996

AUBURN — Jack A. Palmer Jr. has announced his resignation as publisher of The Citizen.

Palmer, 47, will take another assignment within Howard Publications, which owns the paper. A formal announcement will be made June 1. His resignation will be effective as soon as a successor is found at The Citizen.

Palmer said he and his wife, Andrea, were at a juncture in their lives where such a move was possible.

"Since the fall of last year, my wife and I have been empty-nesters," he said. "It's a good time for us to do this."

Palmer, who has been publisher of The Citizen since 1985, said he would miss the people and lifestyle of Cayuga County.

"I hate leaving this area," he said. "It's so beautiful. It has so much potential."

Palmer has been very active in community activities, in addition to his professional duties.

He has served as a member of the board of directors of the United Way, the Chamber of Commerce of Auburn and Cayuga County, the Auburn Downtown Partnership, Leadership Cayuga, Working Together 2000 and the Cayuga County Telecommunications Consortium. He has also served as a Rotarian and on the New York State Family Community Leadership Council.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Upgrades that will make your old bike feel brand new

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

Walter F. Paczkowski

  • Updated

PACZKOWSKI, Walter F., 100, of Throop, died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May, 1, 2021 in St. Hyacin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News