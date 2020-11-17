Look back: The first snow of the 1915-1916 season in Auburn

Nov. 17, 1915

SNOW SHOVELS OUT FOR FIRST TIME TODAY

Tuesday night, November 16, may be put down in the diaries as bringing forth the first snow storm of the Fall of 2015 for Auburn. The most of Auburn went to bed last night with the world a brown and faded green and awoke this morning to find it blanketed with a coating of white. It was not much of a snow storm, but it was sufficient to bring forth some snow shovels to clear the walks of the coating of ice and snow that had fallen and to sufficiently remind all dwellers in this climate of cold in the head that it comes pretty near being a struggle for nine months in the year to live the other three.