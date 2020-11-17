 Skip to main content
Look back: The first snow of the 1915-1916 season in Auburn
LOOK BACK

Look back: The first snow of the 1915-1916 season in Auburn

Nov. 17, 1915

SNOW SHOVELS OUT FOR FIRST TIME TODAY

There Was None of "the Beautiful" When Most of Auburn Went to Bed Last Night but a Plenty This Morning.

Tuesday night, November 16, may be put down in the diaries as bringing forth the first snow storm of the Fall of 2015 for Auburn. The most of Auburn went to bed last night with the world a brown and faded green and awoke this morning to find it blanketed with a coating of white. It was not much of a snow storm, but it was sufficient to bring forth some snow shovels to clear the walks of the coating of ice and snow that had fallen and to sufficiently remind all dwellers in this climate of cold in the head that it comes pretty near being a struggle for nine months in the year to live the other three.

Although this was the first snow storm that has struck the city, the country districts to the south of the city were given notice of King Winter's approach in the form of a visit from his advance man, Early Snow, two weeks ago tomorrow when it snowed for a matter of two or three hours and nearly covered the ground with the alleged beautiful.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

