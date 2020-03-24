Look back: The 1918 flu pandemic hits Auburn

(Editor's note: In light of the coronavirus pandemic, The Citizen is looking back at its coverage of the 1918 flu pandemic in Auburn and the surrounding areas.)

Oct. 4, 1918

POLICE OFFICERS STRICKEN WITH SPANISH INFLUENZA

Patrolman Kellar and Clerk Brownhill Are Taken With the Dread Disease — State Appropriates $50,000 Emergency Fund to Fight Malady.

The epidemic of influenza seems to be spreading rapidly all over the city as reports today from various sources tell of the different ones being stricken. There is no way of learning the numbers without some systemic arrangement for reporting.

Five of the City Hall force are reported down with the disorder. Superintendent James J. Geherin, Claude J. Bills and Daniel Wesley, all of the Street Department, are reported to be getting along nicely. Mr. Geherin passed through the characteristic phase of profuse sweating last night which is said to mark the turning point of the disease and this morning he is much better.

The affairs of the department have been left in rather bad shape. There are numerous jobs under way, including the South Street paving job, the reflooring of the State Street bridge and others less important, but requiring a director to look after them. W.H. Gates is doing his best to handle the unfamiliar work of the department, but he will welcome back one or all of the members of the office force.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

