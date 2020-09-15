Look back: The National Women's Hall of Fame Class of 1995

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 15, 1995

SENECA FALLS — Nancy Woodhull, president of the National Women's Hall of Fame, has announced that the Hall will induct 18 distinguished women on Saturday, Oct. 14, 1995. The honors ceremonies will be held in Seneca Falls, the birthplace of women's rights where the first women's rights convention was held in 1848.

1995 honorees are:

• Virginia Apgar (1909-1974) — Physician who invented lifesaving newborn health assessment test the Apgar scale.

• Ann Bancroft (1955- ) — Polar explorer; first woman to reach the North and South poles across the ice.

• Amelia Bloomer (1818-1894) — Suffragist and social reformer; founder and editor of The Lily, the first newspaper devoted to reform and equality for women.

• Mary Breckinriddge (1881-1965) — Nurse-midwife and founder of the Frontier Nursing Service, created to provide health care in rural areas.

• Eileen Collins (1956- ) — First woman to pilot the space shuttle.

• Elizabeth Hanford Dole (1936- ) — First woman secretary of transportation; secretary of labor; president of the American Red Cross.