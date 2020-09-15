Look back: The National Women's Hall of Fame Class of 1995

Sept. 15, 1995
SENECA FALLS — Nancy Woodhull, president of the National Women's Hall of Fame, has announced that the Hall will induct 18 distinguished women on Saturday, Oct. 14, 1995. The honors ceremonies will be held in Seneca Falls, the birthplace of women's rights where the first women's rights convention was held in 1848.
1995 honorees are:
• Virginia Apgar (1909-1974) — Physician who invented lifesaving newborn health assessment test the Apgar scale.
• Ann Bancroft (1955- ) — Polar explorer; first woman to reach the North and South poles across the ice.
• Amelia Bloomer (1818-1894) — Suffragist and social reformer; founder and editor of The Lily, the first newspaper devoted to reform and equality for women.
• Mary Breckinriddge (1881-1965) — Nurse-midwife and founder of the Frontier Nursing Service, created to provide health care in rural areas.
• Eileen Collins (1956- ) — First woman to pilot the space shuttle.
• Elizabeth Hanford Dole (1936- ) — First woman secretary of transportation; secretary of labor; president of the American Red Cross.
• Anne Dallas Dudley (1876-1955) — Key leader in passage of the Nineteenth Amendment, giving women the right to vote; Tennessee suffrage and political leader.
• Mary Baker Eddy (1821-1910) — The first American woman to found a worldwide religion, the Church of Christ, Scientist (Christian Science).
• Ella Fitzgerald (1917- ) — Singer.
• Margaret Fuller (1810-1850) — Author, feminist, transcendentalist leader and teacher.
• Matilda Joslyn Gage (1826-1898) — Feminist, suffrage leader and author.
• Lillian Moller Gilbreth (1878-1972) — Industrial engineer and motion study expert whose ideas improved industry and the home.
• Nanneri O. Keohane (1940- ) — Political scientist and educator; first woman president of Duke University; first woman to head a major women's college (Wellesley) and research university.
• Maggie Kuhn (1905-1995) — Founder of the Gray Panthers.
• Sandra Day O'Connor (1930- ) — First woman justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.
• Josephine St. Pierre Ruffin (1842-1924) — Leader and organizer of black women's organizations; abolitionist and anti-lynching crusader.
• Patricia Schroeder (1940- ) — Congresswoman who has pioneered passage of legislation helping women and families.
• Hannah Greenebaum Solomon (1858-1942) — Founder of the National Council of Jewish Women.
