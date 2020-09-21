Look back: The Rivoli lens writes stories

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 21, 1995

Kevin Rivoli took a cinch course in high school that was, unexpectedly, the springboard for an illustrious career.

Despite repeated accolades, not the least of which included twice being named Region II Photographer of the Year in a competitive field that includes New York, Ontario, Quebec and Europe, photography was never in Rivoli's early career plans.

He wasn't remotely interested in photography, he said. The class he signed up to take during his junior year "was just goof stuff." Three of his friends signed up. So he did, too.

He retrieved his father's camera from its shelf in a closet. The camera had been stored there when the elder Rivoli died about 10 years earlier. He had chronicled the family's growth with the boxy Kodak that produced cartons full of still treasured family pictures.

But there was something about his dad's camera and the "goof course" that would take hold of the student.