Look back: The Rivoli lens writes stories

Sept. 21, 1995
Kevin Rivoli took a cinch course in high school that was, unexpectedly, the springboard for an illustrious career.
Despite repeated accolades, not the least of which included twice being named Region II Photographer of the Year in a competitive field that includes New York, Ontario, Quebec and Europe, photography was never in Rivoli's early career plans.
He wasn't remotely interested in photography, he said. The class he signed up to take during his junior year "was just goof stuff." Three of his friends signed up. So he did, too.
He retrieved his father's camera from its shelf in a closet. The camera had been stored there when the elder Rivoli died about 10 years earlier. He had chronicled the family's growth with the boxy Kodak that produced cartons full of still treasured family pictures.
But there was something about his dad's camera and the "goof course" that would take hold of the student.
Dissuaded, Rivoli fell back on his original plan to be a physical education teacher. But after graduating from SUNY Cortland in 1983 with a Bachelor of Science degree in physical education, he spent the next five years doing everything but finding work in his field. He moved around, tended bar, worked in a bank, tried to sell insurance, waited tables, worked tor People's Express airline, staffed a computer store, did more odd jobs than he can remember, and hated them all. To slice some life into his humdrum existence, he bought a how-to photography book, a Minolta X700 and during his free time, took pictures. Hundreds of pictures. He began to consider the possibility that he could be a professional photographer, possibly a sports photographer.
In 1986, living in Newport, Rhode Island, he photographed a tennis tournament and brought his photos to a small Newport weekly newspaper. They were willing to publish his work. They were not willing to pay for it. He was glad to see his work in print, even for no pay.
He enrolled in a photography course at a correspondence school in Teaneck, New Jersey. They mailed out assignments. Rivoli mailed back photographs. He got A’s, all A’s. Every single photo was an A. At first he was puffed up.
"Then I realized, why would they give me D’s? I would get discouraged and quit, and they wanted my money."
He did quit. "Photographically, I was an infant. I needed help, but I wasn’t getting it from there."
He was beginning to sell to weeklies, but for meager pay, and still, no critical analysis of his work.
Not a person comfortable with center staging, and eager to be cri- tiqued, he called Stan Grossfeld, an award-winning photographer at the Boston Globe. He made a brave phone call: “I’m Kevin Rivoli, I want to be a photographer. Do you have 15 minutes to talk with me?" Grossfeld said he had 15 minutes.
Dressed in a suit and tie, with his portfolio underarm, Rivol arrived for his appointment at the Globe. On his way to Grossfeld’s department, he passed walls filled with blow-ups of the paper’s award-winning photographs.
“They were huge, huge black and white photographs, amazing shots, and as I looked at those mural-size photographs, my body got smaller."
It took Grossfeld about 15 seconds to go through the young photographer’s work. But the 15 seconds were long enough for Rivoli to resign himself to the fact — he could tell from Grossfeld’s body language — that he was going to be a bartender all his life.
Then Grossfeld spoke: “You need somebody to tell you that you suck. But you don’t.” He then spent considerably longer than the agreed quarter-hour analyzing and critiquing every photograph, explaining what technique, what lighting, what angle would have made it just a little better.
He criticized the work, but at the same time, convinced the young photographer his work showed considerable merit. Now convinced photography could, after all, be his profession, Rivoli went home and lost no time mailing resumes and letters of application to 26 newspapers.
Those he did hear from lost no time sending rejection letters.
Some time passed, a staff member from one of the weeklies called to ask Rivoli if he could shoot a Little League baseball game. Of course he could shoot a Little League game. He was well- equipped with a $200 mirror lens, essential for shooting sports. They paid him $14 for the photo.
A week later, they gave him another assignment and finally offered him a full-time position. He quit his $21,000 job at the computer store and accepted the $14,000 position as a photographer of a weekly.
His reputation spread quickly as the young photographer who was highly skilled in framing a photograph that tells a story. In 1988, he learned of an opening at The Citizen in Auburn. This time, when he brought his portfolio to then photo editor David Grunfeld, he didn’t get smaller and smaller, although, still not entirely secure, he admits he could occasionally feel “the limb cracking” under him.
Grunfeld hired him, and Kevin Rivoli began his visual documentation of life in Cayuga County, and his award-winning course. In addition to being a two-time Photographer of the Year award winner, he has won numerous photography and newspaper design awards from the Associated Press, Syracuse Press Club and the Society of Newspaper Design.
Of his work, he says, “I like my photos of people to show relationships, group dynamics, and to give a historical retrospective. My favorite subjects are real people doing real things, and I like to photograph them to show the connections to their past and their survival."
Rivoli’s exhibition at Schweinfurth Memonal Art Center is in two parts. One collection of photographs is titled “Full Framed." This group documents life in Cayuga County. A second part, “A Season to Remember," authenticates his early interest in sports photography. He has clearly graduated from his $200 mirror lens to one costing $6,000.
— Compiled by David Wilcox
