Look back: Three Auburn Methodist Episcopal churches get new pastors
LOOK BACK

Look back: Three Auburn Methodist Episcopal churches get new pastors

Oct. 12, 1915

THREE NEW PASTORS FOR AUBURN CHURCHES

Rev. Victor S. Britten of Trinity M.E. Made a District SUperintendent and Rochester Man Comes Here.

Each of the three Methodist Episcopal Churches in Auburn will be in charge of a new pastor in the coming year, according to the announcements made yesterday at the final session of the Central New York Conference of the Church which has been held at Ithaca during the past week, by Bishop William Burt. One of the present pastors, Rev. V.S. Britten of Trinity M.E. Church was appointed. District Superintendent of the Syracuse West District, which includes Auburn, and he will leave in a few days for Syracuse where he will make his future home.

Rev. Grove E. Campbell, pastor of Wall Street M.E. Church, will go to the M.E. Church at Moravia while, as has been announced previously, Rev. E.J. Rosengrant, pastor of the First M.E. Church, will go to Riverside M.E. Church in Buffalo. Rev. F.M. Williams of Rochester was designated by Bishop Burt to fill the vacancy at Trinity, while Rev. B.E. Pierce, who for the past year has been in charge of the pastorates at Gorham and Stanley in this state, will come to Wall Street Church. Rev. C.C. Roszell, formerly of Linnwood Avenue M.E. Church in Buffalo, will assume the duties at the First M.E.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

