Look back: Thruway reveals 65 mph speed signs

Aug. 2, 1995

CAYUGA COUNTY — The long heralded arrival of the 65 mph speed limit on 1,135 miles of New York's rural interstate highways has been met with enthusiastic reviews.

Ever since Gov. Pataki signed the measure into law in June, commuters and truck drivers have kept a nervous eye on the shrouded 55 mph signs on I-90.

Yesterday, the wraps finally came off and, for many motorists, the long commute to work in Rochester and Syracuse was mercifully a few minutes shorter.

"It's about time," said Bill Baker, of Memphis. Baker, who commutes regularly to construction jobs up and down the Thruway, said the change in the speed limit will come in handy.

"I'm always late. Now maybe I can get to work on time," he said. Baker said that traffic seemed normal and that most motorists did not appear to be taking advantage of the new speed limit.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

