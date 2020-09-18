Look back: TomatoFest eyes 15,000 attendance despite weather

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 18, 1995

OWASCO — So close.

Central New York's TomatoFest nearly made it through both days without any rain, until the dark clouds that had passed once returned to open up over the Owasco festival yesterday afternoon.

But still, the gray clouds hovering all day didn't scare the crowd. And the two days were nicer than the festival is sometimes used to. The last two years have seen the festival kick off on Saturday under threatening skies with sporadic rain that held the crowd down.

"The weather is holding out fantastically. We've never had two nice days," said TomatoFest coordinator Marnie Fessenden — before the rain started at about 2:30 p.m.

But the crowd on Saturday was larger than it has ever been on a Saturday, she said. "The crowds look great."

Exact numbers weren't available, but Fessenden said the festival was on track to break last year's record of 15,000 festival-goers.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

