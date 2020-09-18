 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Look back: TomatoFest eyes 15,000 attendance despite weather
LOOK BACK

Look back: TomatoFest eyes 15,000 attendance despite weather

{{featured_button_text}}
Look back

Jeremy Wallace, 2, tries fried green tomatoes at the CNY TomatoFest while his parents, Holly and Mike, look on. The Wallaces are from Syracuse.

 The Citizen file

Sept. 18, 1995

OWASCO — So close.

Central New York's TomatoFest nearly made it through both days without any rain, until the dark clouds that had passed once returned to open up over the Owasco festival yesterday afternoon.

But still, the gray clouds hovering all day didn't scare the crowd. And the two days were nicer than the festival is sometimes used to. The last two years have seen the festival kick off on Saturday under threatening skies with sporadic rain that held the crowd down.

"The weather is holding out fantastically. We've never had two nice days," said TomatoFest coordinator Marnie Fessenden — before the rain started at about 2:30 p.m.

But the crowd on Saturday was larger than it has ever been on a Saturday, she said. "The crowds look great."

Exact numbers weren't available, but Fessenden said the festival was on track to break last year's record of 15,000 festival-goers. 

— Compiled by David Wilcox

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Who invented the cheeseburger?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News