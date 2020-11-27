Look back: Two fires do damage in Auburn

Nov. 27, 1915

FIRES DO DAMAGE OF APPROXIMATELY $2,000

Two fires of considerable magnitude last night and this morning kept the fire department busy and brought damage to the extent of approximately $2,000. A perilous hall fire about midnight last night in the building at No. 127 Genesee Street occupied by the Dowd-Leo Company, A.F. Hanning, Joseph M. Purdy and the Kirkpatrick Art store annex, threatened the whole block and for a time gave evidence of one of the most disastrous conflagrations in the business section in many a day. This morning fire of unknown origin burned the entire roof off the large two-story frame residence of Truant Officer Thomas Heffernan at No. 21 Park Place, inflicting damage estimated at $1,500.