Look back: Union Springs businessman starts chamber

Peter Russell's time is occupied by his two businesses, and also helping start a chamber of commerce for the Union Springs area.

 The Citizen file

July 17, 1995

UNION SPRINGS — Peter Russell always thought he would retire when he turned 55.

But last year, when he did turn 55, he had forgotten all about retirement.

By then, his two businesses, Pete's Treats and The Produce Place, had a big claim on his time.

He was also about to embark on another sizable project that makes it pretty clear he's not ready for retirement: He began putting together a chamber of commerce that formed earlier this year. 

It was Russell who approached the Union Springs village board for support for the pro-business initiative and it was Russell who pulled together a small number of village business people last November for what turned out to be an organizational meeting for the Springport-based chamber.

The chamber idea sparked immediate interest, and the group now has about two dozen members.

"I felt there was a need for (a chamber) and for businesses to unify to promote business," he said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

