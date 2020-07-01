Look back: Union Springs in transition after mayor resigns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 1, 2015

Union Springs officials will meet later this month to appoint a new mayor after the village's longtime leader, Edward Trufant, resigned several weeks ago.

Trufant, who had served as mayor for more than 10 years, officially stepped down on June 17 after submitting his letter of resignation to the board at the end of May. His term was due to expire in 2017.

In the letter, Trufant said changing circumstances in his work and personal life have made it "extremely difficult, if not impossible" to perform his duties as mayor. Trufant could not be immediately reached for comment.

"At this juncture in my life, I'm reminded that my family must always come first in my life," he wrote. "Recently, I have had to closely examine my priorities and the amount of time and effort I am able to devote to each."

John Wade, village trustee and deputy mayor, was appointed by the board as acting mayor at least until the group's next meeting on July 21. A former planning board member, Wade has been a village trustee since 2011 and has served as deputy mayor since March 2015.