Look back: Union Springs in transition after mayor resigns

July 1, 2015
Union Springs officials will meet later this month to appoint a new mayor after the village's longtime leader, Edward Trufant, resigned several weeks ago.
Trufant, who had served as mayor for more than 10 years, officially stepped down on June 17 after submitting his letter of resignation to the board at the end of May. His term was due to expire in 2017.
In the letter, Trufant said changing circumstances in his work and personal life have made it "extremely difficult, if not impossible" to perform his duties as mayor. Trufant could not be immediately reached for comment.
"At this juncture in my life, I'm reminded that my family must always come first in my life," he wrote. "Recently, I have had to closely examine my priorities and the amount of time and effort I am able to devote to each."
John Wade, village trustee and deputy mayor, was appointed by the board as acting mayor at least until the group's next meeting on July 21. A former planning board member, Wade has been a village trustee since 2011 and has served as deputy mayor since March 2015.
During the July 21 meeting, the board is then expected to appoint an interim mayor to serve until village elections next March, according to Chad Hayden, village attorney.
While the village board could appoint anyone to the capacity of interim mayor, Hayden said he expects trustees to fill the position from within their own ranks. From there, they could then choose whether or not to fill the remaining vacancy on the village board.
"From a practical standpoint, you have to expect that somebody needs experience to become the mayor," Hayden said. "It's a challenging job."
According to the village clerk's office, Trufant was first elected as a board trustee in 1997 for a two-year term. He would then serve as deputy to Mayor John Dellonte in 2000, later assuming the status of acting mayor after Dellonte resigned in April 2000.
After being elected full-time in 2001, Trufant continued his tenure until he decided against reelection in 2011 until 2013.
Between his political tenure and his time as a volunteer firefighter, Trufant has served the village for 38 years, he noted in his resignation letter. As mayor, Trufant has overseen Union Springs affairs while navigating tense public disputes with the Cayuga Nation.
Most recently, the village has been embroiled in litigation related to a leadership dispute between Cayuga Nation tribes. Trufant had also overseen preliminary exploration of banning tobacco sales within Union Springs.
"This decision was not an easy one, but one that I feel is necessary to keeping things in the Village moving in a positive direction," Trufant wrote.
— Compiled by David Wilcox
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!