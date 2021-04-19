Look back: Union Springs pitchers notch back-to-back no-hitters

April 19, 1996
UNION SPRINGS — Anytime a pitcher takes the mound from Little League to the Major Leagues, there is a chance he will throw a no-hitter.
The odds are slim but it does happen.
But what are the chances of two teammates pitching no-hitters and then in back-to-back games during the same season?
Even smaller, right?
Well don't tell that to Union Springs Central pitchers Ryan Delaney and Mike Jones as the duo each hurled no-hitters in consecutive starts over the last two weeks.
"It was quite a shock to have back-to-back like that, it was a total thrill," Union Springs baseball coach Tom Owens said. "That's really unheard of."
Delaney got the streak started April 6 when he no-hit Port Byron. He almost pitched the rarest of gems — the perfect game.
It was nothing but fast balls over the first three innings, then Delaney mixed in a few curves.
"All day long with the fastballs, he was dominating," Owens said. "He threw in the curve to keep them off balance."
In the seventh, he struck out the first batter and got the second to ground out with three balls on him.
With one out to go, Delaney struck out the batter but a dropped third strike allowed him to reach base. He didn't let it get him down as he got the final out to record the no-hitter with 15 strike outs.
"It would have been nice but all that counts is that we came out on top," Delaney said. "A no-hitter is nice, I'll take it."
But the no-hit streak was just getting started.
Jones then took the mound four days later against Onondaga Central.
Jones said he first thought he had a chance to pitch a no-hitter in the fourth inning. There wasn't anything fancy about Jones' pitches, he was throwing simple but very effective fastballs.
“After the first nine batters, I knew there wasn't one that could hit him,” Delaney said.
“Mike kept the ball around the hitters' knees,” Owens said, “and that’s a difficult spot to be hitting from.”
His teammates joked with him between innings, but it didn't affect him as he took the mound for the seventh inning.
“I am an extremely superstitious person, I try not to think like that,” Owens said. “I just sat back and watched him throw, towards the late fifth, you start to think about it.”
“Three quick outs,” Jones said about what he wanted to do in the seventh.
The first batter struck out on three pitches, the second grounded out and the third worked to a full count before going down on a third strike.
“I was pretty happy because it was two in a row,” Jones said. “It's hard to come by, two no-hitters in a row, even once is hard to come by.”
— Compiled by David Wilcox