Look back: Union Springs pitchers notch back-to-back no-hitters

With one out to go, Delaney struck out the batter but a dropped third strike allowed him to reach base. He didn't let it get him down as he got the final out to record the no-hitter with 15 strike outs.

"It would have been nice but all that counts is that we came out on top," Delaney said. "A no-hitter is nice, I'll take it."

But the no-hit streak was just getting started.

Jones then took the mound four days later against Onondaga Central.

Jones said he first thought he had a chance to pitch a no-hitter in the fourth inning. There wasn't anything fancy about Jones' pitches, he was throwing simple but very effective fastballs.

“After the first nine batters, I knew there wasn't one that could hit him,” Delaney said.

“Mike kept the ball around the hit­ters' knees,” Owens said, “and that’s a difficult spot to be hitting from.”

His teammates joked with him between innings, but it didn't affect him as he took the mound for the sev­enth inning.

“I am an extremely superstitious person, I try not to think like that,” Owens said. “I just sat back and watched him throw, towards the late fifth, you start to think about it.”