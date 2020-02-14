Look back: Valentine's Day in Cayuga County

On this day in history: Feb. 14, 1995

CAYUGA COUNTY — The tried and true remain paramount in popularity among the tokens of love we bestow upon each other today, and the way we give those gifts stays remarkably constant, merchants say.

"All the panicked husbands and boyfriends come out tomorrow," Fingerlakes Mall Fanny Farmer manager Marcienne LaLonde said Monday morning.

"The wives shop today and the panicked men come running in at the last minute."

The best-seller at Fanny Farmer, LaLonde said, is the $29.95 two-pound red satin heart of caramels, creams and nut clusters covered in both milk and dark chocolate.

Whether it's that favorite box of chocolates or the traditional dozen red roses, the purveyors of things romantic say our annual paean to romance is a great mid-winter boon to business.

"It's a nice peak," JC Penney manager Skip Allman said. "Thank God. We can definitely use a peak in February."

Among the big sellers at J.C. Penney are the traditional slinky red, white and black teddies and romantic lingerie, and gold hearts, bracelets and charms, Allman said.

"The gold sells almost as well at Valentine's Day as it does at Christmas," Allman said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

