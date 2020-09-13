Look back: Vargason wins Cayuga County DA primary

Sept. 13, 1995
AUBURN — Cayuga County District Attorney James Vargason appears to have won a second term last night when he beat his closest opponent, Tom Leone Jr., by a 2-to-1 margin in the Republican primary.
Vargason also won the Conservative nod — beating both Leone and Sally Bozeat — by a comfortable margin.
Surrounded by family, friends and supporters at Michael's Restaurant last night, Vargason said he was happy with the outcome.
"I'm very pleased," Vargason said. "It's a resounding victory.
"I'm looking forward to representing the citizens of Cayuga County for four more years. I believe the results validate my first term and reflect the confidence the people have in me."
While last night's primary results aren't official, Richard Paulino, board of elections Republican commissioner, said there isn't enough absentee ballots to make a difference in the race's outcome.
