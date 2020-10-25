Look back: Vaudeville dog act attends Auburn church service

Oct. 25, 1915

CANINES CUT LOOSE

Just When Pastor Allen Was Ready to Preach.

BELONGED IN THEATRE, TOO

In Fact Their Presence There Was Less Unusual Than Was the Church Service.

For the first time in Auburn, communion was administered in a theatre yesterday morning at the service conducted by Rev. E.W. Allen in the Jefferson. And to add to the unique situation, 21 dogs, including all breeds from lanky greyhounds to bull pups, were stored under the stage awaiting shipment to the next city where the vaudeville dog act appears. But the canines with all curtains closed and with nothing but darkness to distract them, managed to maintain suitable conduct, until night.