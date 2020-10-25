Look back: Vaudeville dog act attends Auburn church service

Oct. 25, 1915
CANINES CUT LOOSE
Just When Pastor Allen Was Ready to Preach.
BELONGED IN THEATRE, TOO
In Fact Their Presence There Was Less Unusual Than Was the Church Service.
For the first time in Auburn, communion was administered in a theatre yesterday morning at the service conducted by Rev. E.W. Allen in the Jefferson. And to add to the unique situation, 21 dogs, including all breeds from lanky greyhounds to bull pups, were stored under the stage awaiting shipment to the next city where the vaudeville dog act appears. But the canines with all curtains closed and with nothing but darkness to distract them, managed to maintain suitable conduct, until night.
Then at the evening service, the dog trainer and owner of the act, visited the haunts of his performing beasts and yelps and barks still subdued commenced to percolate through the stage floor to the chorus and minister above. And when the sermon time had come and the text had just been announced, Mr. Allen deemed it advisable to visit the regions below. After a brief pause, the sermon was recommenced with the audience never the wiser concerning the pests which existed to delight a vaudeville audience and distract a minister.
But despite the hounds, the morning service was most impressive. "I think undoubtedly it was the most important religious service which we ever held in the Jefferson," said Mr. Allen today.
— Compiled by David Wilcox
